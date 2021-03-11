MGM Resorts sued for fraudulent resort fees

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
500 Views
MGM Resorts sued for fraudulent resort fees
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Many MGM properties claim the resort fee pays for a variety of amenities but during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. The lawsuit states that resort fees are a violation of the District of Columbia’s consumer protection laws.
  2. Travelers United says advertising room rates without showing mandatory fees is false advertising.
  3. The potential outcome of the lawsuit is important as every MGM property in the United States charges resort fees.

Many MGM properties claim the resort fee pays for a variety of amenities but during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those amenities were reduced or eliminated. Despite this, MGM never lowered the price of their resort fees. This shows that clearly there is no correlation between amenities and resort fees. Resort fees enable the hotel to lie about the price of the advertised room.

All MGM properties in the United States charge resort fees whether they are in National Harbor, Las Vegas, or Detroit. There is no correlation with the hotel being in a resort destination and the charging of resort fees.

Travelers United has long argued that hotels charging deceptive resort fees are doing so in violation of the law. The complaint filed by Travelers United addresses the general deception of resort fees in addition to the illegality of resort fees being charged on “comped” rooms. The suit also addresses that all DC taxpayers are impacted by these illegal fees when District government officials stay at an MGM hotel for work.

Travelers United demands an immediate end to the charging of hotel resort fees to District residents at any MGM property in the United States. This would include financial penalties paid for any District residents charged illegal hotel resort fees, a return of DC taxpayer money spent on deceptive hotel resort fees, and an end to MGM advertising complimentary rooms to District residents if they are charged a resort fee on that “comped” room.

Lauren Wolfe, Counsel for Travelers United states, said: “Resort fees are a clear violation of DC’s consumer protection laws. It is time to end the abhorrent practice of illegal resort fees by the hotel industry. All mandatory hotel fees must be included in the advertised price in order to be legal. MGM’s deceptive practice of hotel resort fees must end.”

Travelers United is a nonprofit tax-except 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to identify and promote ways to improve and enhance travel for consumers across all modes of travel.

#rebuildingtravel

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like