Pack your Sandals and head for Sandals – in the Caribbean

35 mins ago
Add Comment
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
544 Views
Pack your Sandals and head for Sandals – in the Caribbean
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

As travelers make plans to head out into the sunshine, the Caribbean immediately comes to mind. With warm tropical breezes and clear ocean waters, islands like Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda, and more offer just what the body, mind, and spirit have been yearning for. And to make the going even easier, Sandals Resorts makes it more enticing to pack your sandals with offers that are just too good to miss.

  • 1 free night in select room categories
  • Up to $1000 booking credit
  • Up to 65% off rack rates

And with Sandals, the stay is all-inclusive, so there is no need to worry about transportation to and from the resort, dining, or amenities, because it’s all been taken care of. From the moment guests arrive at Sandals airport lounges, they will feel safe and enjoy a worry-free vacation.

As part of the five-star luxury experience, Sandals guests are never left to fend for themselves in crowded airports. Every guest is given access to the private lounge reserved for Sandals and Beaches guests only. Upon entering, guests will be given a dollop of hand sanitizer, complimentary mask and gloves, and a cool drink in luxurious surroundings.

Sandals only uses private transfers for all guests and has reduced the number of guests transported in every type of vehicle to ensure proper social distancing. In addition, every driver will be wearing a mask and gloves and will be provided with sanitizer for use by each guest. Vehicles will also be re-sanitized after every trip.

Precautionary Temperature Check At Check-In:

Guests’ temperatures will be checked upon arrival to the resort as a precautionary measure. Temperatures exceeding 99.5F/37.5C will be considered out of range. Additional temperature checks may be done at the guest’s request or advice of the nurse on duty for the duration of stay.

Physical Distancing Practices

Sandals has always been about romance, and that means guests have the space to feel like it’s just the two of them, alone together. Many of the restaurants are open-air and bring in fresh breezes from the ocean. And now new ways to encourage our guests to maintain safe social distancing have been introduced while still providing a relaxing resort experience.

Full-Service Medical Stations

Sandals resorts have always been equipped with full-service medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel, but they’ve upgraded these facilities to include the appropriate equipment and supplies needed to address new protocol.

The Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness

The Sandals Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness encompasses added health and wellbeing requirements across all points of contact at every resort, including common areas, all restaurants and kitchens, bars, guest rooms, activities, fitness centers, spas, and includes all behind-the-scenes operations. Sandals Eighteen Touch Point Practice is a thorough research assessment of all points of guest contact throughout its resorts enabling focus on integrated advanced hygiene practices at over eighteen key touch points in suites and bathrooms with adherence to a triple-check cleaning system.

So, book with confidence, grab a bargain, and head for paradise… and remember to pack your Sandals!

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like