Pack your Sandals and head for Sandals – in the Caribbean

As travelers make plans to head out into the sunshine, the Caribbean immediately comes to mind. With warm tropical breezes and clear ocean waters, islands like Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda, and more offer just what the body, mind, and spirit have been yearning for. And to make the going even easier, Sandals Resorts makes it more enticing to pack your sandals with offers that are just too good to miss.

1 free night in select room categories

Up to $1000 booking credit

Up to 65% off rack rates

And with Sandals, the stay is all-inclusive, so there is no need to worry about transportation to and from the resort, dining, or amenities, because it’s all been taken care of. From the moment guests arrive at Sandals airport lounges, they will feel safe and enjoy a worry-free vacation.

As part of the five-star luxury experience, Sandals guests are never left to fend for themselves in crowded airports. Every guest is given access to the private lounge reserved for Sandals and Beaches guests only. Upon entering, guests will be given a dollop of hand sanitizer, complimentary mask and gloves, and a cool drink in luxurious surroundings.

Sandals only uses private transfers for all guests and has reduced the number of guests transported in every type of vehicle to ensure proper social distancing. In addition, every driver will be wearing a mask and gloves and will be provided with sanitizer for use by each guest. Vehicles will also be re-sanitized after every trip.

Precautionary Temperature Check At Check-In:

Guests’ temperatures will be checked upon arrival to the resort as a precautionary measure. Temperatures exceeding 99.5F/37.5C will be considered out of range. Additional temperature checks may be done at the guest’s request or advice of the nurse on duty for the duration of stay.

Physical Distancing Practices

Sandals has always been about romance, and that means guests have the space to feel like it’s just the two of them, alone together. Many of the restaurants are open-air and bring in fresh breezes from the ocean. And now new ways to encourage our guests to maintain safe social distancing have been introduced while still providing a relaxing resort experience.

Full-Service Medical Stations

Sandals resorts have always been equipped with full-service medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel, but they’ve upgraded these facilities to include the appropriate equipment and supplies needed to address new protocol.

The Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness

The Sandals Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness encompasses added health and wellbeing requirements across all points of contact at every resort, including common areas, all restaurants and kitchens, bars, guest rooms, activities, fitness centers, spas, and includes all behind-the-scenes operations. Sandals Eighteen Touch Point Practice is a thorough research assessment of all points of guest contact throughout its resorts enabling focus on integrated advanced hygiene practices at over eighteen key touch points in suites and bathrooms with adherence to a triple-check cleaning system.

So, book with confidence, grab a bargain, and head for paradise… and remember to pack your Sandals!

