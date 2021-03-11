Boeing Max still unsafe, FAA and US Secretary of Transportation knows

The two Boeing MAX 737 crashes not only killed hundreds of airline passengers in more than 35 countries but also destroyed the reputation of Boeing, the largest maker of planes in the world.

In addition, a game of avoiding the truth was played not only by Boeing but by the FAA, the US Government agency assigned to investigate. Today Victims of Ethiopian Airlines met with U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The message is: FAA needs new leadership and Boeing must be held accountable.