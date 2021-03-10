Air Seychelles to operate weekly direct flights from Dubai

Seychelles is a safe and travel worthy holiday destination with strict measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19

Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles has introduced weekly direct flights from Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) to the Seychelles between 27 March and 29 May 2021.

As the first country to welcome inoculated travelers from around the world, the Seychelles is a safe and travel worthy holiday destination with strict measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Indian ocean archipelago has announced that it will reopen for all international tourists from March 25, by when 70% of its population will have been vaccinated.

Air Seychelles seasonal service will operate from the DWC Jetex Private Terminal, renowned for its top-of-the-line experience and unrivaled personalized customer service. The flights, scheduled for eight weeks, will depart Dubai every Saturday morning, arriving in the Seychelles around midday, conveniently timed to provide travelers the opportunity to experience the panoramic views of the unparalleled beauty of the Seychelles’ unique mountains and coastline prior to landing.

The return flights from Seychelles International Airport to DWC will operate on Friday afternoons, thus providing travelers a full seven days and six nights in the Seychelles.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative PCR test upon arrival taken a maximum of 72 hours prior, as well as complete the mandatory Health Travel Authorization at seychelles.govtas.com prior to departure from Dubai. Travelers will not be required to quarantine on arrival, however, must follow the existing health regulations, including wearing face masks in public and social distancing.

