Hawaiian Airlines launches Long Beach-Maui flight

31 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Travelers will love the ease and convenience of flying Hawaiian Airlines to and from Long Beach Airport

  • Hawaiian Airlines starts nonstop service between Long Beach and Kahului, Maui
  • Long Beach is an incredibly popular gateway for Hawaii residents traveling to Southern California
  • Hawaiian Airlines will service the route with its modern Airbus A321neos

Hawaiian Airlines today began nonstop service between Long Beach (LGB) and Kahului, Maui (OGG), welcoming Southern California travelers onboard with flower lei and the convenience of a second daily flight to Hawaii. Hawaii’s hometown airline became the first carrier to connect Long Beach to the Hawaiian Islands when it started Honolulu service in the summer of 2018.

“Long Beach has been an incredibly popular gateway for our visitors and Hawaii residents traveling to Southern California, and we are pleased to make it even more convenient for our guests to travel between Long Beach and Maui with our new daily nonstop service,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA72 departs Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. with a 12:35 p.m. scheduled arrival time on Maui, giving guests ample time to settle in their accommodations and enjoy their first afternoon on the Valley Isle. The flight from Maui to Long Beach, HA71, departs at 12:45 p.m. and arrives at 8:05 p.m.

“We are excited that Hawaiian Airlines is now offering a second daily nonstop flight to Hawai’i, this time to the beautiful island of Maui,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “Travelers will love the ease and convenience of flying Hawaiian Airlines to and from Long Beach Airport.”

Hawaiian, the nation’s most punctual airline for 17 straight years, will service the route with its modern Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats.

