Gulf Air steps up its retailing capabilities

Gulf Air obtains IATA NDC Level 4 certification

Gulf Air partners with Dubai based TPConnects to launch a full-fledged IATA NDC-enabled Distribution

Gulf Air capitalizes on revenue opportunities, increases loyalty and improves overall customer experience

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced it has achieved NDC Level 4 certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In line with Gulf Air’s digital strategy, the Level 4 certification will now empower the airline to provide the full extent of its Offer and Order Management and servicing capabilities to its direct and indirect distribution channels, including IATA and non-IATA members, across the globe. Gulf Air has partnered with TPConnects, an IATA NDC certificated IT Provider and Aggregator, as its technology partner to develop the NDC-enabled distribution platform.

In a challenging operating environment brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, this timely announcement marks a significant milestone for Gulf Air as it explores cost saving and increased revenue-generating measures and seeks to leverage opportunities for top-line growth and bottom-line benefits.

On the occasion of receiving the NDC Level 4 official certification, Gulf Air’s Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Vincent Coste said: “As part of our digital transformation, our focus continues to be on driving innovation and strengthening the value proposition through this downturn. With IATA’s NDC Level 4 certification, we are well-poised to improve the retailing and servicing experience across our global multi-channel distribution network, underpinned by a customer-centric approach. Apart from the anticipated cost savings, it will also give us the flexibility to create and fully control our inventory and content distribution across channels – from Online Travel Agencies, travel agents and Travel Management Companies (TMC) – providing easy access to rich content and differentiated, personalized and dynamic offers”.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajendran Vellapalath, CEO, TPConnects, said, “As Gulf Air’s technology partner, we are committed to supporting the airline in an ever-changing landscape as it focuses on long-term growth and sustainability. Our NDC-based technology will enable Gulf Air to tap into revenue opportunities and reduce costs associated with distribution, while increasing customer loyalty and satisfaction. Under this partnership, we have plans in place to roll out Gulf Air’s NDC-enabled platform and deliver Live NDC transactions in March 2021.”

In a time where agility and personalization are paramount, the Level 4 NDC certification will help Gulf Air to provide greater transparency, accelerate the speed of communication, swiftly address servicing requirements and serve a wide range of business needs with exclusive rich content and real-time personalized combinations of products and merchandising across its channels.