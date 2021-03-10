Breaking Travel News Business Travel News etn Government and Public Sector Tourism News Hospitality Industry News paywall rebuilding Responsible Tourism News Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Associations News Travel News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

US Travel urges Paycheck Protection Program fixes

by Harry Johnson
Leisure & Hospitality currently accounts for nearly 40% of all U.S. unemployment, and the industry’s recovery is projected to take as long as five years without decisive federal action

  • US Travel is calling on Congress to prioritize enhancements to the PPP as a critical element of economic relief from the pandemic
  • The PPP has proven to be effective, but it must be allowed to keep helping businesses whose customers are not yet able to come back in strength
  • Extend the Paycheck Protection Program deadline through at least June, and allow another draw on those funds for the hardest-hit employers

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement calling on Congress to prioritize enhancements to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as a critical element of economic relief from the pandemic:

“The American Rescue Plan contains many good features, but there’s something crucial that Congress must accomplish to restore the millions of travel-dependent jobs lost to the pandemic: extend the Paycheck Protection Program deadline through at least June, and allow another draw on those funds for the hardest-hit employers.

“Leisure & Hospitality currently accounts for nearly 40% of all U.S. unemployment, and the industry’s recovery is projected to take as long as five years without decisive federal action. The PPP has proven to be effective, but it must be allowed to keep helping businesses whose customers are not yet able to come back in strength.

“The resources the ARP provides for travel and tourism are another good step, but we strongly urge Congress to take immediate action to extend the PPP deadline through June 30.”

