China first country in the world to launch virus passport

China has launched a Green Virus Passport in the form of a health certificate program and is thought to be the world’s first known “Virus Passport.”

The program includes an encrypted QR code allowing authorities of other countries to obtain health information of tourists from China. The United States and Great Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits that can act as a virus passport. The challenge to restart travel around the world will be to share a technology that guarantees a uniform health passport system shared by most countries.

The United States and Great Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits that can act as a virus passport. The European Union is also working on a vaccine “green pass” that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad.

Airlines have also organized themselves to produce a digital health passport that is as uniform as possible to the greatest number of carriers. Here, IATA took the field with its Travel Pass, which is already being tested on some airlines and will enter an advanced stage of use on the London-Singapore route starting on March 15.

