Czech Airlines Technics signs Base Maintenance Agreement with Air Corsica

The agreement with the French air carrier includes the performance of complex scheduled base maintenance checks and repairs based on the manufacturer and operator guidelines

Czech Airlines Technics to provide Base Maintenance Services to Air Corsica aircraft

Two Air Corsica Airbus A320 aircraft will undergo overhauls in the hangar located at Václav Havel Airport Prague during the first quarter of 2021

Last year, CSAT teams completed over 70 base maintenance checks within its main division

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has signed a new Base Maintenance Agreement with Air Corsica. Based on a successful tender, two Airbus A320 aircraft will undergo overhauls in the hangar located at Václav Havel Airport Prague during the first quarter of 2021. Last year, CSAT experienced teams completed over 70 base maintenance checks within its main division.

“At the beginning of 2021, we launched mutual co-operation with Air Corsica and we are very pleased they joined to our customer portfolio. We strongly believe that we will continue to work together on other projects in the future. Despite the current challenging situation caused by COVID-19, we have managed to maintain additional job orders and to use the capacity of hangar stands and our teams. The MRO market has been always very competitive, therefore our success in another tender has confirmed that the years of experience, references and great business conditions help CSAT attract not only current long-term customers, but also new clients,” Pavel Hales, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors, said.

The agreement with the French air carrier includes the performance of complex scheduled base maintenance checks and repairs based on the manufacturer and operator guidelines. Specifically, two narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft, which Air Corsica uses mainly on its direct flights to various destinations across Europe, will undergo base maintenance in hangar F located at Prague Airport premises in the first quarter of 2021.

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemics, which has had a major impact on the entire aviation sector, Czech Airlines Technics managed to implement and successfully complete over 70 base maintenance overhauls on Boeing 737, Airbus A320 Family and ATR aircraft. Finnair, Transavia Airlines, Czech Airlines, Smartwings and NEOS are among the most important Czech Airlines Technics clients in the base maintenance division. In 2020, a team of CSAT mechanics also worked on projects for new customers, namely Jet2.com, Austrian Airlines and clients from both the government and private sectors.

Regular mandatory checks, more demanding repairs, modifications to aircraft systems and structures, cabin modifications, engine exchanges and exchanges and repairs of landing gear and other aircraft components are a part of aircraft base maintenance services provided.