Very Rare Case of a new variant of COVID-2 in Italy

A new variant of COVID-19 first detected in Thailand and imported from Egypt was now identified in Italy. Italy is actively working with Russia on administrating the Russian made Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine The Sputnik V vaccine in recent weeks has begun the review process by the European authorities that will allow the administration to citizens.

A very rare variant of the SarsCov2 virus of which was identified only in an isolated situation in Thailand before has been identified by the Microbiology Laboratory of Asst Sette Laghi, in the province of Varese, Lombardy district in Italy.



This variant, as announced by the ASST following the analyses of the researchers led by Professor Fabrizio Maggi, differs in the sequencing of the entire spike protein, that part of SarsCov2 that contacts the cells to be invaded.

The discovery confirmed in a short time, amplified and reconstructed the entire genome of the virus.



If the variant does not appear to have characteristics that affect the efficacy of vaccines, it shows genetic mutations all to be studied. The second case found is in Thailand and detected by a sick traveler returning from Egypt.



“The identification of this variant that has only one other case described in the world is the starting point for new studies and insights, said Maggi –



” In particular, now that the entire genome of this variant of the virus has been reconstructed, we could understand its biological significance with in vitro studies and demonstrate its possible clinical and epidemiological impact on the population.”



“Once again Lombardy has demonstrated the excellence of its structures – said the councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti – in this case with the ASST Sette Laghi and the University of Insubria and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan., with internationally relevant results “.