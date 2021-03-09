Very Rare Case of a new variant of COVID-2 in Italy

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
500 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Very Rare Case of a new variant of COVID-2 in Italy

While Italy detected a new unknown variant of COVID-19, preparation to work with Russia on introducing the Sputnik vaccine in the EU is in full swing.

  1. A new variant of COVID-19 first detected in Thailand and imported from Egypt was now identified in Italy.
  2. Italy is actively working with Russia on administrating the Russian made Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
  3. The Sputnik V vaccine in recent weeks has begun the review process by the European authorities that will allow the administration to citizens.

A very rare variant of the SarsCov2 virus of which was identified only in an isolated situation in Thailand before has been identified by the Microbiology Laboratory of Asst Sette Laghi, in the province of Varese, Lombardy district in Italy.

This variant, as announced by the ASST following the analyses of the researchers led by Professor Fabrizio Maggi, differs in the sequencing of the entire spike protein, that part of SarsCov2 that contacts the cells to be invaded.

The discovery confirmed in a short time, amplified and reconstructed the entire genome of the virus.


If the variant does not appear to have characteristics that affect the efficacy of vaccines, it shows genetic mutations all to be studied. The second case found is in Thailand and detected by a sick traveler returning from Egypt.

 “The identification of this variant that has only one other case described in the world is the starting point for new studies and insights, said Maggi –

” In particular, now that the entire genome of this variant of the virus has been reconstructed, we could understand its biological significance with in vitro studies and demonstrate its possible clinical and epidemiological impact on the population.”

“Once again Lombardy has demonstrated the excellence of its structures – said the councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti – in this case with the ASST Sette Laghi and the University of Insubria and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan., with internationally relevant results “.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like