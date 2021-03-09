Air Astana resumes direct flights to Georgia

by Harry Johnson
Kazakhstan citizens traveling to Georgia must present a negative PCR test result certificate taken no more than 72 hours before arrival

  • Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi
  • Passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate issued no more than 3 days prior departure for Kazakhstan
  • International transit passengers traveling via Kazakhstan are not required to have a PCR test

Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on 16th March 2021, with services operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flight-time between Almaty and Tbilisi is 4 hours and 15 minutes, and 3 hours and 40 mins on return from Tbilisi to Almaty.

Passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate issued no more than 3 days prior departure for Kazakhstan. Without a negative PCR test, passengers will not be allowed on board at the departure airport. International transit passengers traveling via Kazakhstan are not required to have a PCR test provided they do not leave the airport transit zone.

Kazakhstan citizens traveling to Georgia must present a negative PCR test result certificate taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, commenced its operations in May 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%. 

Air Astana is a full-service international and domestic carrier and its low-cost division, FlyArystan is rapidly growing in the domestic market. The airline operates a fleet of 33 aircraft including Boeing 767, Airbus A320/A320neo, Airbus A321/A321neo/ A321LR and Embraer E190-E2.

