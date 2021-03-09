Air Astana resumes direct flights to Georgia

- Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi
Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on 16th March 2021, with services operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flight-time between Almaty and Tbilisi is 4 hours and 15 minutes, and 3 hours and 40 mins on return from Tbilisi to Almaty.
Passengers arriving in Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate issued no more than 3 days prior departure for Kazakhstan. Without a negative PCR test, passengers will not be allowed on board at the departure airport. International transit passengers traveling via Kazakhstan are not required to have a PCR test provided they do not leave the airport transit zone.
Kazakhstan citizens traveling to Georgia must present a negative PCR test result certificate taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.
Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, commenced its operations in May 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%.
Air Astana is a full-service international and domestic carrier and its low-cost division, FlyArystan is rapidly growing in the domestic market. The airline operates a fleet of 33 aircraft including Boeing 767, Airbus A320/A320neo, Airbus A321/A321neo/ A321LR and Embraer E190-E2.