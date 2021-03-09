STIC Travel Group names new CEO

The Board of Directors of the 47-year-old STIC Travel Group in India announced the appointment of Ms. Isha Goyal as their CEO and Executive Director effective April 1, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the Board, said: “Isha has been leading the team at STIC these past few years and has effectively navigated the organization through the toughest part of the pandemic. As she builds a dynamic leadership team in her new role, we are confident in her ability to continue developing the existing portfolio, while bringing new opportunities and innovation to the STIC brand as we countdown to our Golden Jubilee in 2023.”

Isha Goyal, 40, formally joined STIC after completing her MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. Having majored in leadership, Change Management and Strategic Marketing, Isha’s career at STIC has seen her work in a cross-functional capacity with various stakeholders towards improving sales processes, re-engineering service delivery, and streamlining cost centers. Her experience in successfully managing various product/route launches and expansion projects, contribute to her ability to adapt to the needs of STIC’s diverse client portfolio, while effectively aligning company resources to achieve business expansion. She will continue to hold her position as Executive Director on the company’s Board.

