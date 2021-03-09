The Most Social Tourism Minister is from Indonesia

His Excellency Sandiago Saiahudin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy for the Republic of Indonesia joined the World Tourism Network Group on Friday to talk about his views on tourism for Indonesia, outlook and initiatives. Friday was the one year anniversary of the Rebuilding travel discussion started by WTN on March 5 ,2020

With close to 8 million followers on his Instagram, His Excellency Sandiago Saiahudin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy for the Republic of Indonesia, must be the most social government tourism leader. “I want to attend as many webinars a possible,” the Indonesian Tourism Minister told World Tourism Network members. Indonesia considers workers in the travel and tourism industry as essentially giving them a priority in getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

His Excellency Sandiago Saiahudin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy for the Republic of Indonesia, joined the World Tourism Network Group on Friday from his car driving through beautiful Manado.

Manado is the capital city of the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi. It is the second-largest city in Sulawesi after Makassar. As the largest city in northern Sulawesi, Manado is an important tourist spot for visitors. Ecotourism has become the biggest attraction in Manado. Scuba diving and snorkeling at Bunaken Island are also popular among tourists. Other interesting places are Lake Tondano, Mount Lokon, Klabat Mountain, and Mount Mahawu.

Noticing red flashing lights and hearing a police siren for the Minister’s escort in the background, Uno talked about his views on tourism for Indonesia, the outlook, and initiatives. Friday was the one-year anniversary of the Rebuilding Travel discussion started by WTN on March 5, 2020.

His message to World Tourism Network members was: “I always try to attend as many webinars as possible. I enjoy 7.7 million followers on my Instagram, YouTube, and other social media. I count on the members of the World Tourism Network to help each other during these difficult times.”

The Minister continued to explain that 34 million Indonesians’ livelihoods depend on the travel, tourism, and creative industry.



Currently, the second half of a badge of 34 million vaccines are in Indonesia ready to go into the arms of a priority group including citizens over 60 years old, police, civil servants, and also citizens that work in the tourism industry.

The country aims to inoculate 181.5 million people, with the first to be vaccinated receiving the CoronaVac vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech, which Indonesia authorized for emergency use. This process is expected to take 12 months.

According to the Minister, the latest studies say it will take 28 days after receiving the vaccine to be protected from COVID-19.

Indonesia’s tourism industry like in many other countries is currently relying on domestic tourism. Indonesia is in discussion with regions in Asia to open safe COVID-19 tourism corridors.

The Minister agreed with former Minister of Tourism from the Seychelles, Alain St.Ange, on the importance of communicating to the world what a tourism destination has to offer. St.Ange told the Minister: “Swimming with jellyfish in Indonesia that don’t sting and seeing pink dolphins was a great experience.”

The World Tourism Network anniversary meeting included ministers of tourism from Asia and Africa; senior tourism board officials in Africa, Malaysia, Seychelles, and Jordan; and members from the Aviation and Educational Interest Groups of the World Tourism Network. Currently, WTN has almost 1,500 tourism industry members in 127 countries.

Minister Uno was looking forward to this meeting so he could share experiences with WTN and its members on maneuvering through this difficult situation.

St.Ange said he salutes the Minister for joining the discussion and for his openness to interact with the network. The Indonesian Minister said he was an entrepreneur by training.

