Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel names new General Manager

  • Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel announced that Khan Sung has been appointed hotel’s new GM
  • Khan Sung is a seasoned hotelier who joined Marriott International Corporate Headquarters in 2002
  • Khan is an American-Chinese, he holds a Bachelor Degree in Finance from The University of Connecticut, and a Master Degree of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University

Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel announced that Mr Khan Sung has been appointed as the Hotel’s new General Manager effective 24 February 2021.

Mr Khan Sung, a seasoned hotelier who joined Marriott International Corporate Headquarters in 2002, had his first on-property assignment at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong serving as Director of Revenue Strategy in 2005. Transitioning to Operations in 2010, his first assignment as General Manager came in 2013 at the historic JW Marriott Hotel Chongqing. Since then, Khan has lead his teams of associates through both very successful operations and openings of hotels in China, including the opening of his most recent property, Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel.

Khan is an American-Chinese, he holds a Bachelor Degree in Finance from The University of Connecticut, and a Master Degree of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University.

With his excellent leadership, strong focus on the guest experience, and extensive sales & strategic knowledge, Khan looks forward to continuing the exemplary performance and track record established at Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel.

