Singapore Airlines to test ‘COVID-19 passport’ on London flights

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
500 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Singapore Airlines to test ‘COVID-19 passport’ on London flights

The decision to pilot the app on flights to London will likely raise eyebrows in the UK, where there is currently a heated debate about plans to introduce a health passport for international travel

  • Airline will test IATA Travel Pass mobile application on flights from Singapore to London between March 15-28
  • The app allows travelers to create a digital ID consisting of a photograph and passport details
  • If successful, the airline will allow integration of the Travel Pass system into Singapore Airlines’ mobile app

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will test the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass mobile application, also known as ‘COVID-19 passport’ on flights from Singapore to London between March 15-28.

The carrier will be using a mobile app that verifies passengers’ COVID-19 status, as part of a pilot program for a health passport that could be adopted around the world.

IATA‘s mobile app allows travelers to create a digital ID consisting of a photograph and passport details. Singapore Airlines passengers will be asked to visit one of seven participating clinics in Singapore that can provide the necessary digital certification used by the app.

Participants will need to present their digital ID, as well as a physical copy of their COVID-19 test results, to check-in staff before being allowed on the plane. The airline billed the app as a fast and convenient way to store health details while stressing that the data is secure and not kept in any central database.

If deemed successful, the pilot program will allow for the integration of the Travel Pass system into Singapore Airlines’ mobile app starting later this year, with the expectation that it will be used for all flights with the carrier.

Singapore Airlines launched the first phase of its health certification trials in December. Passengers traveling from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore were asked to receive COVID-19 tests and were then given QR codes, which were presented at check-in.

In a press release announcing the first phase of the trials, the airline said that COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will be “an integral part” of air travel going forward and that a new digital health ID would create a “more seamless experience” for customers amid “the new normal.” In the future, Travel Pass will also be able to verify vaccination status. 

International Air Transport Association announced in November that it was working on the app as a way to reboot international travel amid the pandemic. Several airlines have already expressed support for the digital ID, including Qantas Airways, which said it plans to make proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all international passengers traveling to and from Australia. The company’s CEO, Alan Joyce, also speculated that digital health passports would become a requirement worldwide.

The decision to pilot the app on flights to London will likely raise eyebrows in the UK, where there is currently a heated debate about plans to introduce a health passport for international travel.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like

script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">