Hornblower Cruises and Events names new Director of Tourism

Hornblower Cruises and Events announced today that Tara Hippensteel has been named National Director of Tourism. Hippensteel joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in both the domestic and international travel trade industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara back to our Cruises and Events division as our team’s national tourism director,” said Paul Sanett, SVP of Sales & Marketing. “We are confident that Tara’s extensive expertise in the travel industry, proven dedication to her clients and forward-thinking mindset will help drive forward our company’s business goals within the travel and tourism industry.”

As national director of tourism, Hippensteel will be responsible for defining and leading the short and long-term strategy around national travel trade and third party client relationships for Hornblower Cruises and Events. Hippensteel will partner with local regional teams, providing leadership and expertise to deliver effective, sustainable revenue growth and grow brand awareness within the tourism market in line with the company’s overall vision and strategy.

“I am excited to join the Hornblower family and collaborate with a group of people so driven by their core company values and commitment to delivering amazing one-of-a-kind guest experiences,” said Hippensteel. “I look forward to working with the extended team on promoting overall business growth, identifying and developing new opportunities and continuing to create unforgettable memories for such loyal guests.”

With over two decades of industry experience, Hippensteel recently developed a national tour and travel program for nearly 60 Topgolf venues across the country. Prior to that, Hippensteel held various roles with Hard Rock Cafe including National Tourism Sales Director, North America where she supported and collaborated with over 40 corporate Hard Rock Cafés nationwide. Additionally, Hippensteel remains active in all major domestic and international travel trade shows to include board level participation within accredited industry associations including ABA, NTA and SYTA.

Tara began her Travel & Tourism career at Hornblower’s Spirit of Chicago in 2002 – 2003 as a Tourism Development Manager.