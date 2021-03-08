Russian Aeroflot launches flights to Seychelles

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
The air service with the Seychelles has been opened following the relevant resolution by the emergency response center for preventing the import and spread of the new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation, and border opening for tourists, including Russians, by the Seychelles authorities

  • Aeroflot will start regular flights from Moscow to Seychelles (Mahe Island), from April 2, 2021
  • Russian citizens can enter Seychelles visa-free, without any restrictions
  • Russian visitors are required to have a negative COVID-19 test taken no earlier than 72 hours before their departure for Seychelles

Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot will start scheduled flights from Moscow to Mahe, Seychelles, from April 2, the airline announced.

“Flights will be made once per week on Friday. Ticket sales have already been opened on the airline’s website,” Aeroflot said.

“Opening of the air service with the Seychelles has become possible after the relevant decision was taken by the coronavirus response center in the Russian Federation and border opening for tourists, including Russians, by the Seychelles authorities,” the company said.

Russian Airlines, commonly known as Aeroflot, is the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation. The airline was founded in 1923, making Aeroflot one of the oldest active airlines in the world.

Aeroflot is headquartered in the Central Administrative Okrug, Moscow, with its hub being Sheremetyevo International Airport. The airline flies to 146 destinations in 52 countries, excluding codeshared services.

