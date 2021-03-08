Malaysia Tourism is kicking and moving

Malaysia Tourism is in safe mode according to its deputy director general. Datuk Musa Hj Yusof will explain how this works.

Malaysia Tourism is in safe mode, but it doesn’t mean the government agency is inactive The Deputy Director-General for Malaysia Tourism says his overseas offices are kicking and moving The World Tourism Network invited Tourism Malaysia to an interactive discussion and there was a lot to say about Malaysias inventive approach to reopen the travel and tourism industry.

Datuk Musa Hj Yusof is the Deputy Director-General Tourism for Malaysia. On Friday the World Tourism Network memorized one year of its rebuilding travel discussion and invited the Deputy Director to update a global audience of travel leaders about the situation in Malaysia.



Moderator Rudi Herrmann, WTN Chairman for the Malaysia Chapter said Datuk Musa Hj Yusof is the man who knows, and he did.

Malaysia tourism is in safe mode at this time. Penalties against businesses, not following regulations put in place by the Safe Mode system in this South Asian country increased from $200.00 to up to $10,000.00. Small meetings are now again possible.

International borders are closed, but travel bubbles are being discussed with Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei.

Please enable JavaScript



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

“We are building confidence for domestic travel. Malaysia came up with the Clean and Safe Campaign. No one in Malaysia has been infected by COVID-19 in hotels. Spikes are seen in factory settings, but not in the travel and tourism sector.

Flights are arriving and departing from and to the Gulf region, but carry mostly rubber gloves. Malaysia is one of the largest producers of rubber gloves.

Malaysian Tourism boards overseas are moving and moving and kicking according to Datuk. Activities include B2B discussions and outreach to social media.

Many social media influencers were stuck in Malaysia due to covid and became spokespersons for the country’s travel and tourism product, as well as the food industry.

Alain St Ange, former minister of tourism for Seychelles pushed for the introduction of an international Vaccination passport. Datuk Musa Hj Yusof agreed.

Watch his thoughts:





