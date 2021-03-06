Indian Association of Tour Operators elects new president in record turnout

Polling attracted a record number of voters with the verdict being seen as a fractured, as some of those who won today belong to the other group who lost and had sought change. One controversial issues was the waiving of members fees because of the COVID times. IATO is the national body of the tourism industry and has over 1,600 members covering all segments of the tourism industry.

In a closely fought election today, March 6, 2021, Rajiv Mehra was elected president of IATO, defeating Lally Mathews by a narrow margin. E. M. Najeeb kept his position as senior vice president. Harish Mathur, of Concord, won by a handsome margin, a place in the executive committee.

The polling attracted a record number of voters with the verdict being seen as a fractured, as some of those who won today belong to the other group who lost and had sought change. Soon after winning, Mehra said that his team would strive to take the whole membership along, so that the problems and issues at hand can be handled.

It will be watched with interest how the new team handles issue which were posing irritants to some of the winners of the other group led by Lally Mathews. These include waiving of members fees because of the COVID times and dealing with the ministry of tourism.

IATO is the national body of the tourism industry. It has over 1,600 members covering all segments of the tourism industry. Established in 1982, IATO today has international acceptance and linkages. It has close connections and constant interaction with other tourism associations in the US, Nepal, and Indonesia, where USTOA , NATO, and ASITA are its member bodies, and it is increasing its international networking with professional bodies for better facilitation to the international traveler visiting not only India but the entire region.

The association interacts closely with the government on all critical Issues affecting the tourism Industry in India with the highest priority to tourism facilitation. It interacts closely with all government ministries and departments, chambers of commerce and industry, diplomatic missions, and other. IATO acts as the common medium between the decision makers and the industry and presents the complete perspective to both sides, synergizing their common agenda of tourism facilitation. All IATO members observe the highest standards of professional ethics and offer personalized service to their clients.

