Brits banned from holiday travel starting Monday

British home secretary Priti Patel said that going on holiday overseas was now illegal until the pandemic was under control and anyone caught trying to go on holiday will be fined.

Starting Monday, March 8, 2021, it is against the law for Brits to leave the UK to go on holiday. Travelers must be able to prove they are not going on vacation by presenting at check-in a previously downloaded government form. Anyone suspected of trying to sneak out on vacation will be fined 200 pounds, be refused boarding, and sent home. For international travel there is only one exception, and that is visits to Ireland.

Allowable travel could include work as evidenced by a work permit or proof of medical treatment, a relative’s upcoming marriage or a death in the family. Passengers are being advised not to take to the airport golf bags, jet skis, tennis equipment fishing rods or similar give-away evidence of the intention to have a pleasurable time abroad.

Home secretary Patel said that no end date was being announced, but the policy would be under regular review. The only legitimate reasons for foreign travel were now for work, education, significant medical reasons and compassionate journeys to weddings and funerals.

It is also being stressed that all passengers later returning to the UK must have recent proof of a negative COVID-19 test and be subject to voluntary or supervised quarantine of up to 10 days, according to the country of departure. Two further tests must be conducted during that time.

