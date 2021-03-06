Unruly Indian passenger forces Air France emergency landing in Bulgaria

Passenger's aggressive behavior forced the plane's captain to request an emergency landing in Bulgarian capital's airport

Air France flight from Paris to New Delhi makes emergency landing in Bulgarian capital’s airport

Rowdy passenger is being charged with endangering flight safety

The passenger assaulted flight attendant and pummeled on the cockpit door

According to Bulgarian officials, French passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport.



An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi had to be diverted to Bulgarian airport because of an unruly passenger on board.

Disruptive passenger, an Indian national, started to act erratically soon after take-off, arguing with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and banging on a cockpit door, according to the official at Bulgarian National Investigation Agency.

Passenger’s aggressive behavior forced the plane’s captain to request an emergency landing in Bulgarian capital’s airport. The man, whose name was not revealed, was taken off the aircraft and has been charged with endangering flight safety. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Later, the plane safely continued its journey to New Delhi, India.