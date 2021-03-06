Search

Another strong earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region

Harry Johnson Harry JohnsonMarch 6, 2021 16:28
Another powerful earthquake rocked Kermadec Islands region today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude6.2
Date-Time6 Mar 2021 12:05:23 UTC 7 Mar 2021 01:05:23 near epicenter
Location28.336S 177.907W
Depth10 km
Distances831.2 km (515.3 mi) SSW of �Ohonua, Tonga 842.8 km (522.5 mi) SSW of Nuku�alofa, Tonga 1099.6 km (681.8 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand 1163.8 km (721.5 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand 1167.3 km (723.7 mi) NE of Auckland, New Zealand
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 7.0 km; Vertical 1.7 km
ParametersNph = 152; Dmin = 100.6 km; Rmss = 0.94 seconds; Gp = 33°
