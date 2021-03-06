Another strong earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region
Another powerful earthquake rocked Kermadec Islands region today.
|Preliminary Earthquake Report
|Magnitude
|6.2
|Date-Time
|6 Mar 2021 12:05:23 UTC 7 Mar 2021 01:05:23 near epicenter
|Location
|28.336S 177.907W
|Depth
|10 km
|Distances
|831.2 km (515.3 mi) SSW of �Ohonua, Tonga 842.8 km (522.5 mi) SSW of Nuku�alofa, Tonga 1099.6 km (681.8 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand 1163.8 km (721.5 mi) NE of North Shore, New Zealand 1167.3 km (723.7 mi) NE of Auckland, New Zealand
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 7.0 km; Vertical 1.7 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 152; Dmin = 100.6 km; Rmss = 0.94 seconds; Gp = 33°
