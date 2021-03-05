Tampa’s Epicurean Hotel names new General Manager & Executive Chef

Dynamic duo reunite at trendy Hyde Park Hotel in South Tampa

Epicurean Hotel is located in the trendy Hyde Park historic district of South Tampa

The food-focused Epicurean Hotel features a state-of-the-art culinary classroom known as the Epicurean Theatre

The Epicurean Hotel is the first newly constructed hotel property in the United States to join the prestigious Autograph Collection of Marriott International, Inc.

Epicurean Hotel recently announced the appointment of Shawn Routten as general manager and Adam Hyatt as executive chef of the 137-room boutique hotel. Routten will oversee the hiring of new staff and day-to-day operations of the Epicurean Hotel, located in the trendy Hyde Park historic district of South Tampa. Routten previously worked at the Epicurean for five years before being promoted to general manager of Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Florida. Hyatt also spent time at the Fenway Hotel, where he served as executive chef when the hotel opened in 2018.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Routten has more than 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with 12 of those years being with Mainsail Lodging & Development. He began his career with Mainsail as a front desk host at Mainsail Suites Hotel & Conference Center, before working his way up to front office manager. He was later promoted to opening front office manager at the Epicurean Hotel in 2013, where he further distinguished himself and was promoted in 2017 to director of operations. During his time at Epicurean, Routten played an integral role in the achievement of many awards and recognitions, including Marriott’s Best New Hotel of the Year in 2013, Marriott International Hotel of the Year in 2017 and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards “Top 10 List of Best Hotels in Florida” for the past several years. In 2018, Routten was tapped by Mainsail to serve as the general manager of the Fenway Hotel, where he led the team through another successful opening.

“Not many people know the Epicurean as well as Shawn, who assisted us in opening the property and working in various positions at this unique, culinary-themed boutique hotel,” said Joe Collier, President, Mainsail Lodging & Development. “And we’re fortunate to have Adam return to the Mainsail family; his knowledge of the properties, expertise in the kitchen, and history with Shawn are definitely a recipe for success at the Epicurean.”

As executive chef at the Epicurean, Adam Hyatt will direct daily culinary operations at the hotel’s signature Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar, and EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge, while also overseeing food and beverage offerings for the Epicurean’s 5,200 square feet of function space for meetings, corporate parties, local catering events and special occasions. With more than 18 years of culinary experience, Hyatt was most recently executive chef at Steelbach, located in Tampa’s popular Armature Works. Prior to that, he was executive chef of HEW Parlor & Chophouse, Fenway Hotel’s signature restaurant. He was also chef partner at Platt Street Borough, where he was an inductee in the 2013 Best Chefs America. Hyatt has also held positions at Ciccio Restaurant Group, Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion, and Mystic Fish in Palm Harbor.

The Epicurean Hotel is the first newly constructed hotel property in the United States to join the prestigious Autograph Collection® of Marriott International, Inc.