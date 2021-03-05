Saint Lucia celebrates International Women’s Day

Saint Lucia, the only sovereign nation in the world to be named after a woman, pays tribute to inspiring women around the world on International Women's Day

Saint Lucia was named after Saint Lucy of Syracuse, a name bestowed upon the country when it was under French rule

The “She is Saint Lucia” campaign has been enhanced for International Women’s Day to raise awareness for Saint Lucian women excelling in their fields.

International Women’s Day is a time to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of Saint Lucian women that are shaping the world

The island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean is the only sovereign nation in the world to be named after a woman. Moving the needle forward and celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8th, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is amplifying the “She is Saint Lucia” campaign with an inspiring video tribute in a continued effort to spotlight Saint Lucian women around the world. The campaign’s landing page showcases the women, in addition to dedicated social media posts from March 1st – 8th, 2021.



Saint Lucia was named after Saint Lucy of Syracuse, a name bestowed upon the country when it was under French rule. In addition to being the only country named for a woman, Saint Lucia also is known as “Helen of the West Indies.” Saint Lucia’s independence was won after multiple battles for control between the French and British. The nickname was earned after a British historian compared Saint Lucia to the Greek mythological character Helen of Troy because she, too, mobilized an entire Navy.

The “She is Saint Lucia” campaign has been enhanced for International Women’s Day to raise awareness for Saint Lucian women excelling in their fields. People from coast-to-coast-to-coast are encouraged to use the hashtag #SheisSaintLucia to name, honor and celebrate women in their lives and communities whose work and impact inspires them.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has compiled a video tribute to Saint Lucian women as a source of inspiration, symbolizing that every piece of her is Saint Lucia. She will feed your creativity with flavors gathered from the earth, the sea, and distant countries.

The video features fifteen Saint Lucian trailblazing women in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Saint Lucia. The video includes television personality Traci Melchor; businesswomen, Karlyn Percil; Chef Victoria Alexander of Ti KayLa Foods; author and motivational speaker, Loverly Sheridan; Natalie John of Dreamy Weddings; Early Education specialist, Laura Henry-Allain MBE; broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus; Team Great Britain Sprinter, Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Agriculture Development, Keithlin Caroo; Bay Gardens General Manger, Waltrude Patrick; Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George; Registered nurse, Julietta Frederick; Inflight supervisor, Daina Lambert; Pilot, Liz Jennings Clark; and Barefoot Holidays, Erwin Louisy.

“International Women’s Day is a time to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of Saint Lucian women that are shaping the world,” said Honorable Dominic Fedee, Saint Lucia’s Minister of Tourism.

“As the only island named after a woman, our destination tag line is ‘Saint Lucia, LET HER INSPIRE YOU’. The brand ethos is built on inspiring visitors through ‘her’ experiences. Whoever comes to her land will collect sensorial memories that will continue to spark creativity for a lifetime.”