US Travel supports President Biden’s American Rescue Plan
American economic recovery is contingent on a robust recovery within the travel industry, which is why it will continue to need substantial relief for travel industry businesses
- President Biden’s American Rescue Plan lays out much-needed relief that can’t come soon enough
- The travel industry lost millions of jobs last year, accounting for nearly 40% of all jobs lost
- U.S. Travel is grateful to Congress and the administration for their focus on combating the virus and providing relief to America’s hardest-hit industries
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement in support of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package known as the American Rescue Plan:
“President Biden’s plan lays out much-needed relief that can’t come soon enough, and we’re encouraged by the momentum in Congress to advance this crucial package. Accelerating the distribution of vaccines is the key to restarting travel and jumpstarting the broader American economy, and we are highly supportive of the robust federal leadership role to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“We are also very encouraged by the measures to provide additional grants and loans to small businesses in the hardest-hit industries, which include travel. The Paycheck Protection Program is set to expire at the end of the month, but the economic pain of the pandemic will linger far beyond that point. Extending the program’s application deadline until December 31 and allowing for a third draw on loans will be vital to ensuring struggling travel industry businesses can maintain operations and keep workers on payrolls.
“The travel industry lost millions of jobs last year, accounting for nearly 40% of all jobs lost. A broader American economic recovery is contingent on a robust recovery within the travel industry, which is why we will continue to need substantial relief for travel industry businesses.
“U.S. Travel is grateful to Congress and the administration for their focus on combating the virus and providing relief to America’s hardest-hit industries. We look forward to continuing to work with the federal government on additional recovery and stimulus measures to shorten the recovery period and restore American jobs as quickly as possible.”