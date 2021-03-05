FlyArystan launches international service from Turkistan to Istanbul

FlyArystan was the first airline to fly into the new Turkistan airport and it currently operates regular services from Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Atyrau

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline, will launch an international service from Turkistan in Kazakhstan to Istanbul in Turkey on 21st March 2021. Regular flights from the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan will operate two times a week on Fridays and Sundays, with departure from Turkistan at 08.40 and arrival in Istanbul at 10.35.The return flight departs Istanbul at 11:20 and arrives in Turkistan 18.25. (all time local).



“Kazakhstan and Turkey maintain historically close ties and I’m confident that direct flight between Istanbul and Turkistan will make the connection even stronger. The Turkistan region is full of unique architectural monuments and has a rich history. The primary attraction of Turkistan is the mausoleum for Khoja Ahmet Yasavi erected by Amir Timur, which is of great cultural significance. The Turkistan region also features the mausoleum to the teacher Yasavi Arystan baba erected by Amir Timur, as well as the ancient settlements of Otyrar and Sauron”, said Renat Abulkhanov, Head of Network and Revenue for FlyArystan.

