CruiseTrends: Cruisers traveling together, based on multiple cabins requested
CruiseTrends report for the month of March 2021 was released today. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for March of 2021.
The CruiseTrends report for March 2021 is detailed below.
Most Popular Cruise Lines
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean
2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises
3. River: American Cruise Lines
In second place are Celebrity for premium/contemporary, Regent Seven Seas for luxury and American Queen Steamboat Co. for river.
Most Popular Cruise Ships
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Allure of the Seas
2. Luxury: Oceania Riviera
3. River: American Queen Steamboat Co.’s American Duchess
Next in popularity are Celebrity Equinox for premium/contemporary, Oceania Marina for luxury and American Cruise Lines’ Queen of the Mississippi for river
Most Popular Cruise Regions
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean
2. Luxury: Europe
3. River: North America
Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Mediterranean for luxury and Europe for river.
Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale
2. Luxury: Miami
3. River: Amsterdam
Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, New York for luxury and Budapest for river.
Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel
2. Luxury: Marseilles
3. River: Passau
Next in popularity are Nassau for premium/contemporary; Monte Carlo for luxury and Vienna for river.
Most Popular Countries Visited
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas
2. Luxury: Spain
3. River: USA
Second are the USA for premium/contemporary, Greece for luxury and Germany for river.
Most Popular Cabin Types
(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)
1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony
2. Luxury: Balcony
3. River: Balcony
Number of Cabins Requested
(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)
1. Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin
2. Luxury: 1 cabin
3. River: 1 cabin
Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 3 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.
Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths
(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)
1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights
2. Luxury: 10 nights
3. River: 7 nights
Second are 14 nights for premium/contemporary, 7 nights for luxury and 8 nights for river.
Most Popular Sailing Months Requested
(Based on the most requested months)
1. Premium/Contemporary: November 2021
2. Luxury: January 2022
3. River: October 2021
Booking Window of Time
The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.
1. Contemporary/Premium – booked 381 days in advance
2. Luxury – booked 422 days in advance
3. River – booked 467 days in advance