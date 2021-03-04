The St. Regis Almasa opens in Egypt’s new administrative capital

True to the legacy of the iconic brand, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to encompass the hallmarks of the brand such as its rich traditions and rituals to bring to life a complete brand experience over the next few months

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Almasa with the rebranding of the Almasa Hotel. Located in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, The St. Regis Almasa is poised to become the best address in the heart of the up-and-coming city, which is slated to be the new face of Cairo and the administrative and financial hub of Egypt.



“We are delighted to bring our iconic St. Regis brand to the New Administrative Capital together with the National Authority for Management & Investment,” said Guido De Wilde, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “This opening is a significant milestone in our journey and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands in the region.”

General Sherif Salah El-Din Chairman of The National Authority for Management & Investment said, “The National Authority for Management and Investment is excited to collaborate with Marriott International to bring the classic sophistication of the St. Regis brand to the New Administrative Capital of Egypt. The St. Regis Almasa will play a significant role in giving the tourism industry much-needed support and will become the new destination for luxury hospitality in Egypt, playing host to the country’s most coveted events, conferences and summits.”

Showcasing timeless design and exquisite architecture, The St. Regis Almasa offers 270 rooms, 90 suites, 60 apartments and 14 villas. The hotel’s classic aesthetic blends effortlessly with an elegant palate of rich fabrics to create a refined environment of luxury and comfort.

True to the legacy of the iconic brand, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to encompass the hallmarks of the brand such as its rich traditions and rituals to bring to life a complete brand experience over the next few months.

