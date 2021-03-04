Rebuilding Travel: Hear from Ministers, Tourism Leaders and ask questions

Indonesia and Eswatini are taking a lead together with former UNWTO Secretary General, and leaders in 127 countries to rebuilding travel and tourism.

eTurboNews Readers and World Tourism Network members are invited to participate in the live Q&A with ministers of tourism. The Rebuilding Travel discussion is one year old and maintains the lead in global discussions with tourism stakeholders from 127 countries. Hospitality, Aviation, Transportation, Environment, and Government policies are to be discussed today at the public rebuilding travel zoom conference.

Rebuilding.travel makes it easy for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry to discuss the future of the industry with travel and tourism leaders, including the Minister of Tourism from Indonesia and Eswatini, along with a former UNWTO Secretary General, and many more.



The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is the ministry in Indonesia.

HE Sandiago Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, will be the keynote speaker on Friday at the Rebuilding Travel Discussion by the World Tourism Network.

He will be speaking at the Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa Session at 7:00 am London Time on Friday, March 5.

HE Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs for the Kingdom of Eswatini, will deliver his keynote for the second Rebuilding Travel Discussion for America, Africa, and Europe at 6:00 pm London time.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Jordan, former UNWTO Secretary General

Alain St. Ange, Seychelles, former Minister of Tourism Seychelles

Datuk Musa Hj Yusof, Deputy Director, Malaysia

Deepak Joshi, Nepal, former CEO, Nepal Tourism Board

Cuthbert Ncube, South Africa, Chairman, African Tourism Board

Vijay Poonoosam, former Etihad Airways, Chair; WTN Aviation Committee

Dov Kalmann, Israel, founding member

Sherin Frances, CEO, Seychelles Tourism Board

Rudi Herrmann, Head, WTN Chapter Malaysia

Dr. Paul Rogers, Planet Happ

HE Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism & Environmental Affairs, Eswatini

Louis D’Amore, founder, International Institute for Peace Through Tourism

Dr. Peter Tarlow, Tourism Security Expert

Aleksandra Sasha, Montenegro, Head, Balkan Group WTN

Dr Snežana Štetić, Serbia, Head, WTN Educationa lCommittee

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President, ICTP; SUNX, Belgium & Malta

Marikar Donato, Special Ambassador Federation of Tourist Guides

Max Haberstroh, Germany

Any stakeholder in the travel and tourism industry can be part of the rebuilding travel discussion and join the World Tourism Network at www.wtn.travel