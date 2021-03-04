Hawaii Under Tsunami Watch

A series of major earthquakes shook the Pacific Ocean in the last 8 hours.



The latest earthquake in the Kermadec Islands Region now triggered a tsunami watch for the US State of Hawaii as of 9:38 am Hawaii Time.



The earthquake had a magnitude of 8.0.

A possible tsunami wave cannot be expected until 4:35 pm Hawaii time or 9:35 pm EST.

Everyone living in coastal areas in Hawaii should prepare.

eTurboNews and Hawaii News Online will update as necessary.

In the meantime, Hawaii Civil Defense issued the following guidelines:

If you live near the coast and there’s an earthquake, turn on your TV/radio.

You’ll get the latest updates and emergency instructions. Learn your community’s warning systems and evacuation routes.

You’ll be able to get out quickly. Plan how to communicate with family members if you lose power.

For example, you can call, text, email, or use social media. Create and discuss your own evacuation plan with your family.

Make sure all of you can reach a safe location on foot in 15 minutes.

Find out if you live less than 2 miles from the coast, that way you’ll know whether an evacuation order applies to you.

If you’re staying in a hotel, ask the front desk where you can find a safe location. Some hotels may evacuate you to a higher floor.

Plan alternative routes to your kids’ schools. You may need to pick them up while roads are blocked.