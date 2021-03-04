Earthquake off New Zealand’s North Island triggers tsunami warning

USGS issued a tsunami warning and said coastal inundation was expected on the east coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay.

Strong earthquake struck off New Zealand’s North Island and caused severe shaking

The residents of New Zealand coast were warned by the authorities to move immediately to the nearest high ground, due to tsunami threat

Authorities ordered people to move out of tsunami evacuation zones, as far inland as possible.

Powerful 7.3-magnitude (earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, according to USGS) earthquake struck 147 miles northeast of Gisborne, New Zealand, at 2:27 a.m. Friday (8:27 a.m. EST), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

The agency issued a tsunami warning and said coastal inundation was expected on the east coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay.

North Island coastal were instructed to head to higher ground due to a tsunami threat.

Thousands of the country’s residents reported feeling the tremors, some even as far away as Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island, more than 540 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake.