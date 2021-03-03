World’s most popular romantic attractions named

Two USA sites made it on the list of the most romantic attractions in the world

Eiffel Tower in Paris, France remains the most romantic attraction in the world

Known for inspiring famous painter Monet, Seine River that stretches through Paris is truly a romantic one

The legend of Trevi Fountain is all about love and says that if you toss one coin into the fountain you will return to Rome, tossing two coins means you will return and fall in love, and tossing three coins means you will return, find love and marry

Millions of lovers flock to romantic destinations around the world to pay tribute to love every year. Looking at attractions across the world, a new research reveals where these attractions are, that keep romance very much alive.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

1. Eiffel Tower – Paris, France

1,303 romantic mentions

There really is no surprise that topping the list is the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the most romantic attraction in the world! Paris is known as the City of Love and this particular monument is seen as a symbol of love due to its incredible construction and breathtaking views across the city, with many couples every year getting engaged under this spectacular attraction. Oh là là!

2. Trevi Fountain – Rome, Italy

1,265 romantic mentions

Coming in second is one of the most famous fountains in the world, the Trevi Fountain, in Rome. The legend of this fountain is all about love and says that if you toss one coin into the fountain you will return to Rome, tossing two coins means you will return and fall in love, and tossing three coins means you will return, find love and marry. Amore.

3. Grand Canal – Venice, Italy

1,154 romantic mentions

The Grand Canal in Venice, Italy comes in third. The Floating City, that it has come to be known as, is known for its vast winding pedestrian streets, seemingly endless canals, couples on gondolas and the beautiful Italian food and drink. It would be hard not to get caught up in the romance of this city.

4. Seine River – Paris, France

1,130 romantic mentions

The Seine River in Paris ranks fourth. Known for inspiring famous painter Monet, the river that stretches through Paris is truly a romantic one. With couples strolling alongside the river or traveling along it on boats, it captures the light of the city beautifully, in both the day and that night.

5. Fountains of Bellagio – Las Vegas, USA

1,120 romantic mentions

The Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas come in fifth on the list. Set inside the 8-acre lake between the hotel and the famous Las Vegas Strip, the fountain combines pyrotechnics and music to create a very impressive water fountain display. Many couples opt to get married on the Bellagio’s balcony overlooking the fountain.