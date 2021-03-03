World Health Organization advises against issuing COVID vaccine passports
World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said that the world’s health body currently is not recommending issuing special certificates for people who received coronavirus vaccination.
At the same time, the envoy does not rule out that the WHO can draft its recommendations regarding the contents of these passports in the future.
“The WHO has spoken about this position and does not recommend such passports at this moment,” she said.
“Of course, countries follow their own paths, everyone is trying to allow more mobility to their people. The WHO will cooperate with all countries,” Vujnovic added.
On March 1, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reported that the commission would unveil its project of a unified COVID-19 vaccination certificate in March.