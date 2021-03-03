Destination Weddings during COVID-19

Whether or not there is a coronavirus rampaging around the globe, weddings still take center stage when it comes to celebrating a union of love. Nancy Barkley, founder and owner of Honeymoons & Get-A-Ways, who also runs the World Tourism Network (WTN) Interest Group for Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Travel, led a conversation on this niche which is big business no matter what is going on in the world.



Moderator Juergen Steinmetz introduced Nancy saying: “Usually we only get married once in our lives, so it’s something very special and deserves a lot of attention. People like Nancy know the right people in the industry to assure a memorable wedding celebration.”

Nancy introduced herself, streaming in from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sharing that she has been in the hospitality industry for 25 years. She is a certified Destination Wedding Planner and Honeymoon Planner, and she also sits on the board of the International Destination Wedding Planners Association. She started her business in 2005 with a passion for travel destination weddings.

Nancy said: “I’m sure we all have stories of last year when the pandemic hit. I know myself I had so many couples eloping and marriages with the stress and the changes and the cancellations, but I don’t want to dwell on that. This is about hope for 2021 and moving forward.”

Following the format of a round-table discussion, listen in on what Nancy and those attending have to share about weddings and honeymoons, beginning with Marian Muro, Director General of the Barcelona Tourism Board.

