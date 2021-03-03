Princess Cruises extends cruise pause on Southampton sailings

We share in our guests' disappointment over these cancelled voyages, and we appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from our loyal guests and travel advisors

Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its UK-based cruise vacations, sailing round-trip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021 on Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess

For UK guests, Princess Cruises will launch a series of new short cruises departing in late- summer on Regal Princess and Sky Princess from Southampton that will go on sale later this month

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022

As Princess Cruises continues to review and assess its operations following the recent UK Government announcement on the roadmap to ease lockdown and related international travel restrictions, the company is extending the pause of its UK-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021 on Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess.



For UK guests, Princess Cruises will launch a series of new short cruises departing in late- summer on Regal Princess and Sky Princess from Southampton that will go on sale later this month.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages, and we appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from our loyal guests and travel advisors,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “As we prepare our ships for a return to service, we remain in close contact with the UK Government to monitor the latest travel guidance for international guests.”

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. The re-booking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage where there is no matched cruise available in 2022, guests will automatically receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25). Alternatively, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 that was paid in full. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.