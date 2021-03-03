6.9 Earthquake felt from Greece to Kosovo
At 12.16 pm on Wednesday, 3 earthquakes hit the area 25 km from Tyrnavos in Greece. The strongest of the 3 measured 6.9.
The quake was felt from the north of the country’s second-largest city to the south in Athens and as far as Kosovo. Strong aftershocks or a major quake to come are expected.
Tyrnavos is a municipality in the Larissa regional unit, of the Thessaly region of Greece. It is the second-largest town of the Larissa regional unit, after Larissa. The town is near the mountains and the Thessalian Plain. The river Titarisios, a tributary of the Pineios, flows through the tow
So far there are no reports of casulties or injuries.
