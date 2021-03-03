Search

6.9 Earthquake felt from Greece to Kosovo

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMarch 3, 2021 11:00
6.9 Earthquake felt from Greece to Kosovo

At 12.16 pm on Wednesday, 3 earthquakes hit the area 25 km from Tyrnavos in Greece. The strongest of the 3 measured 6.9.

AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

The quake was felt from the north of the country’s second-largest city to the south in Athens and as far as Kosovo. Strong aftershocks or a major quake to come are expected.

Tyrnavos is a municipality in the Larissa regional unit, of the Thessaly region of Greece. It is the second-largest town of the Larissa regional unit, after Larissa. The town is near the mountains and the Thessalian Plain. The river Titarisios, a tributary of the Pineios, flows through the tow

EvjG76kXcAASWxV
EvjG76kXcAASWxV

So far there are no reports of casulties or injuries.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
CATEGORIES