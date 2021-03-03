Twinning: Skal Roma and Prague set the stage

Skal International Roma and Skal International Prague held a twinning ceremony at the historical headquarters of the Czech Club located at the magnificent Grand Hotel Bohemia.

Confirming the international nature of Skal International, over 100 people across 12 time zones participated in a twinning event. President of Skal International Bill Reheaume underlined the value of twinning as a “unique relationship for exchanging ideas and cooperating in fostering tourism. Ceremony ended with statement of resilience during COVID-19 and new energies and creativity ready to be deployed for the recovery of tourism.

The twinning Skal Roma and Prague event was conducted in a hybrid way, partly in physical presence and partly over the Internet. The two club Presidents, Heinz Reigl and Paolo Bartolozzi, conducted the ceremony in the presence of some members while hosting over the platform representatives from the Italian Embassy in Prague, Dr. Alessandro Pitotti for the Ambassador H.E. Francesco Saverio Nisio and the Italian Institute of Culture; Dr. Alberta Lai, the Italian Czech chamber of Commerce; Dr. Mariani, the chairman of ENIT Italian tourism board; Giorgio Palmucci, the President Bill Reheaume; Director Juan Ignacio Steta Gandara of Skal International Executive Board; past Skal International President Karine Coulanges; Skal Europe President Eric Etienne; Armando Ballarin, President of Skal Italia; Antonio Percario; and Augusto Minei; among other officer positions including former presidents of Skal Roma, Luigi Sciarra and Tito Livio Mongelli; Vice Presidents of Skal Roma; and over 30 combined club presidents and officers of European clubs and national committees.



The President of Skal Europe, Eric Etienne, remarked that “every effort to blend club activities and aggregate members through the values of Skal is a step in the right direction for overcoming this terrible crisis.”

During the ceremony, the two club presidents introduced a program of shared activities, including setting up soon B2B sessions for operators involved in the tourism inter-exchange existing between the two countries, establishing technical collaboration on web development and club management best practices, and planning common online and in presence events.

The ceremony ended with a strong statement of resilience during the crisis and new energies and creativity ready to be deployed for the recovery of the tourism industry.

During the traditional toast to the event, the two presidents remarked how many points of contacts exist, many of them going back hundreds of years in art, culture, architecture, and human values. Both countries have similar economies based on tourism, high-end agriculture, wine, and industrial production.

