Democratic Republic of Congo apples to join East African Community

In a summit held over the weekend, the 6 EAC Heads of State considered the application by DRC to join one of fastest-growing regional economic communities and directed the Council of Ministers to fast-track a verification mission.

Common tourism products with DRC's neighboring countries are opportunities to enhance existing tourism for the Africa's Great Lakes region.

Counted as the second largest country in Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has applied to join the East African Community (EAC) bloc, a move that will speed up an integration of the African countries into a single market and a tourist destination continent.



The DRC President, Mr. Felix Tshisekedi, wrote a letter to the EAC Head of State applying to be part of the economic integration of the region, a step ahead to create a biggest business integration bloc in East and Central Africa.

Six EAC Heads of State met during a summit over the weekend from which a communique was subsequently issued: “The summit considered an application by the Democratic Republic of Congo to join the East African Community and directed the Council to expeditiously undertake a verification mission in DRC in accordance with the EAC Procedure for Admission of New Members into the EAC.”

This development comes a few days after the East African private sector advised the EAC Heads of States to fast-track the admission of the DRC into the EAC bloc.

The East African Business Council (EABC) had conducted a study through financial and logistical support from German government last year and then found out that there was a huge benefit in having DRC as the seventh member of EAC.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is widely considered to be the richest country in the world by its natural resources, tourism standing as a major resource that has remained underdeveloped.

After joining the EAC bloc, DRC will become among the leading tourist destinations in East Africa to attract international travelers under a marketing strategy now in place through coordination of the EAC Secretariat.

Positioned in the heart of Africa, the DRC is found on the Equator and at the crossroads to Southern, Central, and Eastern Africa. Intra-regional tourism connects 9 African countries bordering this nation.

Common tourism products with DRC’s neighboring countries along with the extension of regional destinations are opportunities to enhance existing tourism for the Africa’s Great Lakes region.

The DRC continues to attract tourists as it has recorded an increase in migration flow that is attributed to the Congolese Diaspora and international business visitors and cultural enthusiasts.

DRC’s unique tourist opportunities including wildlife reserves, indigenous cultures, and geological wonders which have established this African nation as a perfect country for nature-loving tourists.

Congo offers a wide range of tourist attractions in different provinces ranging from the seaside to safaris to cultural structures, in addition to business and leisure travel.

There are 4 endemic species found in Congo. These are the mountain gorillas, okapi, bonobos, and the Congolese peacock.

Virunga National Park is famous for its mountain gorillas and other wildlife species rarely available in other parts of Africa. The equatorial forest and its natural ecosystem make DRC among the best and most attractive tourist destinations in Africa.

Congolese music composed by famous musicians is the other cultural heritage which has made DRC a popular African music destination, other than wildlife resources, which are mostly the mountain gorillas.

After joining the East African Community (EAC) Bloc, Congo will create more opportunities in travel and tourism under a single marketing strategy now in place, to market the East African region as a single tourist market bloc. A regional marketing initiative is part of the strategies to market Africa as a single tourist destination under the umbrella of the African Tourism Board (ATB).

Based in South Africa, the African Tourism Board has been campaigning for the marketing and promotion of Africa as a single tourist destination, while lobbying for free movement of Africans across the continent as well as lobbing for the easy movement of visitors across different countries in Africa.

The African Tourism Board is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the African region.

