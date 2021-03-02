It is not known when Amazon changed the logo, but social media users started to notice the change last week

New app logo was meant to portray a brown Amazon box with a piece of jagged tape above the company’s iconic smile icon

New app logo ended up vaguely resembling Hitler’s infamous toothbrush mustache

Amazon quietly changed the design of its app logo after a social media controversy

In January 2021, Amazon rolled out a new app logo that was meant to portray a brown Amazon box with a piece of jagged tape above the company’s iconic smile icon. But that did not go well with the social media users.



Many social media users claimed that the combination of the smile and tape ended up vaguely resembling Hitler’s infamous toothbrush mustache, and the image of a box with tape on it bears strong resemblance to Nazi Germany’s dictator.

Amazon quietly changed the design of its app logo, ditching the jagged tape for a more square piece of tape with a folded corner.

It is not known when Amazon changed the logo, but social media users started to notice the change last week, with most media outlets finally clocking it today.

The company issued a statement that it is “always exploring new ways to delight our customers,” and “designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”