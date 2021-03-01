Anguilla Tourist Board’s Jameel Rochester appointed to the position of Destination Experience Manager
Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Jameel Rochester to the position of Destination Experience Manager, effective February 1st, 2021. In his new capacity, Mr. Rochester will be responsible for engaging with Tourism stakeholders to develop and manage the on-island visitor experience, including all elements of Anguilla’s Tourism Product – accommodations, activities, services and attractions, entertainment, arts and nature events.
Prior to assuming the Destination Experience Manager position, Mr. Rochester served as the Assistant Manager, Destination Experience for the Anguilla Tourist Board. He first joined the Board in February 2018, acting in the capacities of Marketing Officer and Manager, Corporate Affairs and charged with the implementation of marketing programs. He assisted with the planning, organizing and execution of familiarization visits for travel writers, travel agents, visitors to the island, and conducted a series of island wide community outreach programs.
“Jameel Rochester has excelled in his previous capacity and demonstrated that he is more than ready to assume the increased responsibility that comes as the head of the division,” stated Mr. Herbert. “He has earned this promotion, and we must acknowledge talent and reward achievement within the organization,” he continued.
Mr. Rochester will be responsible for developing and implementing Anguilla’s destination development strategy, which includes both leisure and business (MICE) sectors. He is also charged with developing strategies to promote specific niche markets, such as Sports Tourism and Cruise Tourism, managing the relationship between the public and private sectors.