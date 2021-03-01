Sandals Royal Barbados: Impressive expansion in time for summer

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) continues its development in the Caribbean as Sandals Royal Barbados breaks ground on an exciting new expansion, just in time for the summer season. Set to premiere July 1, 2021, the South Seas Village at Sandals Royal Barbados will be home to 66 new suites, bringing the total room count to 338, which include the brand’s signature Rondoval™ suites, Skypool and Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up suites and Millionaire Butler suite concepts; two new wellness-inspired eateries, The Greenhouse Restaurant and Heart & Sol café, bringing the resort’s impressive restaurant count to nine; and two new relaxing pools.



Flanked between lush gardens and the pristine, white sand beach of Maxwell Beach, the exceedingly romantic additions will be characterized by spacious and bright rooms, high-pitched ceilings and chic furnished light-wood finishes with quartz inlay – designed for seclusion, relaxation and serenity. The South Seas Village will include hallmark offerings such as the Sandals Tranquility Blissful Bed™, with a premium king-size bed, complemented by fine linens and a pillow menu, marble baths adorned, his and her sinks, bath amenities by the Red Lane® Spa, a private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub™ for two and a full in-room bar complete with a selection of liquors including Robert Mondavi wine. These accommodations will also showcase blackout shades, soothing lights, and an in-room aromatherapy system with relaxing essential oils to personalize scent experiences and promote a great night’s rest. Guests staying in the new butler suites category will also enjoy a personal butler, 24-hour room service, and VIP check-in.

“Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury. We’ve added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “This news comes on the heels of our recent expansion at Sandals South Coast, bringing the world’s first Swim-up Rondoval Suites to Jamaica and a re-imagined beachfront Dutch Village, as well as new properties in Curaçao and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, marking nine Caribbean islands for the Sandals Resorts International footprint. This moment of unparalleled expansion at Sandals® Resorts is something we are proud of, as we continue to raise the bar on the Luxury Included® vacation experience and support the region we love so deeply,” Stewart continued.

The New South Seas Hideaway Crystal Lagoon Swim-up Butler Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub

Two new culinary concepts will also be introduced at Sandals Royal Barbados, bringing the resort’s total restaurant count to nine. The Greenhouse, a rustic farm-to-table eatery, will offer guests elegant cuisine prepared with locally sourced meats and seafood and straight-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables. Heart and Sol, the resort’s café, combines the variety, speed and service of a New York-style deli with locally sourced culinary offerings for a fresh and clean alternative to sandwiches, soups, salads, energy-boosting smoothie bowls, and nutrient-packed fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices.

Two new freshwater swimming pools will be tucked away in a tranquil section of the South Seas Village. One swimming pool will have a full-service pool bar offering newly curated low-calorie cocktails. With various flavors to choose from like the Ginger Mule, Brûléed Lemon Sour, Green Gin and Cucumber Slush, guests can enjoy the taste of the Caribbean without the guilt.

When staying at Sandals Royal Barbados, guests also have full exchange privileges with the neighboring Sandals Barbados, creating a mega-vacation that includes two all-inclusive resorts for the price of one – 20 total restaurants, 14 bars, 11 pools and five whirlpools.

Sandals Royal Barbados is now accepting reservations for these accommodations for arrivals beginning July 1, 2021. To book your next Luxury Included® vacation, book online or call 1-800-SANDALS.

