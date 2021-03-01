Prague Airport assumes management of several services

It is Prague Airport’s goal to increase their quality and gain the opportunity to respond to potential changes in a more flexible manner

Effective March 2021, Václav Havel Airport Prague is to assume under its management the operations of assistance services for passengers with reduced mobility and orientation (PRM) and oversize baggage check-in counters. Until now, these services were provided by an external supplier, the MaidPro Service company. All services will be provided to passengers under the same regime as before. It is Prague Airport’s goal to increase their quality and gain the opportunity to respond to potential changes in a more flexible manner.



“We have maintained the established processes of all services. For example, in the case of assistance points, their location, signage, contacts and services offered remain the same. Passengers will not notice the difference. We will not move the oversize baggage counter, either,” David Prošek, the manager responsible for assistance services and check-in of oversize baggage, says, adding: “We place high demands on the quality of customer experience. That is why it is essential for us to have these important services under our control with a direct impact on their quality, along with the ability to change and improve them flexibly as needed.”

Prague Airport has been preparing for the transition of services from an external supplier for a long time. The necessary terminal inventory has been purchased, such as orthopaedic wheelchairs and others important equipment. In addition, the airport has invested in suitable equipment for the apron area, namely vehicles with a lifting cabin (ambulifts) and modified small-sized lorries. The transition of services also required staff reinforcement. Prague Airport has hired over 50 employees for the new organizational unit established.

Prague Airport offers assistance services on both departures and arrivals. There is a total of 20 contact points across the airport premises, from which passengers can request assistance. There is also one comfort zone within the contact point at each terminal building, where an airport assistant attends to the passenger directly. Passengers can also book the service in advance, which is highly recommended by Prague Airport. Assistants will thus be able to attend to the passenger immediately upon their arrival at the airport. Passengers can find all necessary information for the use of assistance services, including all contacts, on the Prague Airport’s website. Dedicated oversize baggage counters remain in the departure halls of Terminals 1 and 2. All information on how to proceed when checking in or picking up oversize baggage can be found on the website of Václav Havel Airport Prague.