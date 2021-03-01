The 50 most Deadliest COVID-19 Countries

The countries with the most COVID-19 infections are not necessary also the deadliest countries. This list compares the number based on 1 million population, so it can be easily compared.

Based on data compiled by Worldometers the following 10 countries had the most dead based in comparing the number adjusted by population



Gibraltar San Marino Belgium Czech Republic Slovenia UK Italy Portugal Montenegro USA Hungary Bosnia and Herzegovina North Macedonia Spain Bulgaria Mexico Andorra Liechtenstein Peru Croatia Panama France Slovakia Sweden Lithuania Brazil Colombia Poland Switzerland Argentina Armenia Chila Romania Luxembourg Bolivia Moldova Austria Netherlands Ecuador Georgia Ireland Latvia Germany South Africa Belize Malta Iran Lebanon Aruba Tunisia

Based on total reported cases adjusted to population the 50 countries with the most cases are. The discrepancy between most cases and death cases may explain the level of medical care, vaccination, and immunity.