The 50 most Deadliest COVID-19 Countries
The countries with the most COVID-19 infections are not necessary also the deadliest countries. This list compares the number based on 1 million population, so it can be easily compared.
Based on data compiled by Worldometers the following 10 countries had the most dead based in comparing the number adjusted by population
- Gibraltar
- San Marino
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Slovenia
- UK
- Italy
- Portugal
- Montenegro
- USA
- Hungary
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- North Macedonia
- Spain
- Bulgaria
- Mexico
- Andorra
- Liechtenstein
- Peru
- Croatia
- Panama
- France
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Lithuania
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Chila
- Romania
- Luxembourg
- Bolivia
- Moldova
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Ecuador
- Georgia
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Germany
- South Africa
- Belize
- Malta
- Iran
- Lebanon
- Aruba
- Tunisia
Based on total reported cases adjusted to population the 50 countries with the most cases are. The discrepancy between most cases and death cases may explain the level of medical care, vaccination, and immunity.
- Andorra
- Gibraltar
- Montenegro
- Czech Republic
- San Marino
- Slovenia
- USA
- Luxembourg
- Israel
- Portugal
- Panama
- Aruba
- Lithuania
- Bahrain
- Spain
- Georgia
- Liechtenstein
- Belgium
- French Polynesia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- UK
- Mayotte
- Croatia
- Qatar
- Armenia
- St. Barth
- France
- Slovakia
- Lebanon
- French Guiana
- Turks and Caicos
- Serbia
- Malta
- Austria
- Monaco
- Estonia
- Brazil
- North Macedonia
- Italy
- Sint Maarten
- Argentina
- Moldovia
- Latvia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Kuwait
- Ireland
- Colombia
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnFeature ArticleGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsInternational Visitor NewsTourism NewsTravelTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravel Wire News