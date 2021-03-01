Search

The 50 most Deadliest COVID-19 Countries

The countries with the most COVID-19 infections are not necessary also the deadliest countries. This list compares the number based on 1 million population, so it can be easily compared.

March 1, 2021
Based on data compiled by Worldometers the following 10 countries had the most dead based in comparing the number adjusted by population

  1. Gibraltar
  2. San Marino
  3. Belgium
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Slovenia
  6. UK
  7. Italy
  8. Portugal
  9. Montenegro
  10. USA
  11. Hungary
  12. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  13. North Macedonia
  14. Spain
  15. Bulgaria
  16. Mexico
  17. Andorra
  18. Liechtenstein
  19. Peru
  20. Croatia
  21. Panama
  22. France
  23. Slovakia
  24. Sweden
  25. Lithuania
  26. Brazil
  27. Colombia
  28. Poland
  29. Switzerland
  30. Argentina
  31. Armenia
  32. Chila
  33. Romania
  34. Luxembourg
  35. Bolivia
  36. Moldova
  37. Austria
  38. Netherlands
  39. Ecuador
  40. Georgia
  41. Ireland
  42. Latvia
  43. Germany
  44. South Africa
  45. Belize
  46. Malta
  47. Iran
  48. Lebanon
  49. Aruba
  50. Tunisia

Based on total reported cases adjusted to population the 50 countries with the most cases are. The discrepancy between most cases and death cases may explain the level of medical care, vaccination, and immunity.

  1. Andorra
  2. Gibraltar
  3. Montenegro
  4. Czech Republic
  5. San Marino
  6. Slovenia
  7. USA
  8. Luxembourg
  9. Israel
  10. Portugal
  11. Panama
  12. Aruba
  13. Lithuania
  14. Bahrain
  15. Spain
  16. Georgia
  17. Liechtenstein
  18. Belgium
  19. French Polynesia
  20. Sweden
  21. Switzerland
  22. Netherlands
  23. UK
  24. Mayotte
  25. Croatia
  26. Qatar
  27. Armenia
  28. St. Barth
  29. France
  30. Slovakia
  31. Lebanon
  32. French Guiana
  33. Turks and Caicos
  34. Serbia
  35. Malta
  36. Austria
  37. Monaco
  38. Estonia
  39. Brazil
  40. North Macedonia
  41. Italy
  42. Sint Maarten
  43. Argentina
  44. Moldovia
  45. Latvia
  46. Poland
  47. Hungary
  48. Kuwait
  49. Ireland
  50. Colombia

