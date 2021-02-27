Pattaya area quarantine urged by Mayor to boost tourism

Pattaya City is proposing to be designated as a safe bubble in order to push tourism into the spotlight and break open its doors from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chon Buri is a Thai province set on the country’s eastern Gulf of Thailand coast which is lined with popular beaches, among them Pattaya, a long-standing tourist resort town. The Mayor of Pattaya wants entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector to be vaccinated so the city may receive the “area quarantine” designation. The first shipment of vaccines will arrive in Thailand from China this week, and Chon Buri will be among the first provinces to receive them.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said Chonburi would be among the first provinces to get COVID-19 vaccines, and this would build up the confidence of local people and visitors in Pattaya as a tourist destination.



A Pattaya area quarantine is being addressed in a proposal to be designated as a safe bubble to boost the tourism sector. The Mayor said he wanted entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector to be vaccinated so that Pattaya City could receive this designation.

South of the provincial capital, also called Chon Buri, the coastline is lined with popular beaches, among them is Pattaya, a long-standing tourist resort town with a seafront promenade, restaurants, shopping malls and a busy neon-lit nightlife zone that includes cabaret bars and clubs.

Chon Buri had a large number of COVID-19 infections in the second round of the pandemic and was designated a “red zone” for maximum control. The zoning was later reduced to “orange” or a restricted area.

When ready, a proposal will be presented to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration, Mayor Sonthaya said, adding that he was glad the CCSA on Monday re-designated Chon Buri a “yellow zone,” an area under close monitoring of which Pattaya is a part. He said this was a result of close cooperation in combatting the spread of the pandemic.

The Mayor believes that following enactment of the proposal, restrictions will be further relaxed in the Chon Buri province, including Pattaya.

The first shipment of vaccines will arrive in Thailand from China this week, and Chon Buri will be among the first provinces to receive them, the Mayor confirmed.

He wants all people, entrepreneurs, and workers in the tourism sector to be vaccinated regardless of whether they are local residents or from outside the province so that Pattaya City may be designated for “area quarantine.”

Mr. Sonthaya hopes this will build up the confidence of local people and visitors and in Pattaya as a tourist destination.

