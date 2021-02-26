Flagship Aviation Services awarded Denver International Airport contract

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed passenger perceptions of air travel, the airport services landscape, and facilities services all over the world

Flagship Aviation Services, a leading provider of airport services, is now headed to Denver International Airport (DEN). Flagship currently provides services for seven of the top ranked airports on the 2020 JD Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.



Through a competitive process, Flagship was selected as the new janitorial contractor for DEN and will begin service on March 1, 2021. Flagship shares DEN’s top priority of the safety and wellbeing of passengers and employees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed passenger perceptions of air travel, the airport services landscape, and facilities services all over the world,” said Don Toole, Senior VP of Sales. “Our PUREClean method allows DEN to flex their airport facility’s scope of work (SOW) to meet COVID’s ongoing challenges while also building trust with passengers.”

Flagship is experienced at going above and beyond to enhance the passenger experience and keep employees safe. This includes delivering a healthy space for employees and passengers while safely navigating change and building passenger confidence with enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

Flagship will also install and monitor innovative technologies throughout DEN. With the help of their partner, TRAX Analytics, LLC, Flagship will implement digital solutions that help create a consistent experience and build passenger trust. This includes smart restroom technology and a robust inspection platform to provide better cleaning responses and the ability to reallocate resources quickly.

Starting in March, Flagship will begin their advanced training program, complete with social distancing, masks, sanitizer and all other necessary PPE. The Flagship frontline staff are trained to be Airport Ambassadors –always in uniform, carrying their Airport ID and helping passengers feel safe and navigate through the airport.

“Effective virus protection has become essential at airports and within the aviation industry,” said Kevin Barton, VP of Operations at Flagship, “Flagship Airport Ambassadors provide a clean, comfortable environment and present a responsive and positive outlook.”

At DEN, Flagship will be implementing the PURECleanmethod, a four-step approach to protecting facilities now and well into the future. Flagship’s comprehensive facilities services builds trust from the moment you enter the airport. Employees feel safe and passengers feel assured when they see consistent disinfection delivered by experienced and helpful Airport Ambassadors.