Seychelles Tourism Board’s Annual GCC Roadshow Goes Virtual

As the whole world shifts into the digital age, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) follows, continuing its mission to establish and foster stronger relationships with the travel trade partner by conducting its annual GCC Roadshow virtually, while ensuring the safety of its participants.



Trade partners across the GCC and several local partners from Seychelles signed up to join the online event making up to almost a hundred participants for a productive day of meetings.

On the agenda, familiarization and learning about the Seychelles Islands with the STB team including the Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis, the Director for the United Arab Emirates, Ms. Stephanie Lablache, and the STB representative in Dubai, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah present virtually.

A strong delegation from the local trade attended comprising of representatives from Masons Travel, Creole Travel Services, 7 Degree South, Summer Rain Tours and J’adore Seychelles on behalf of the Tour Operators and the hotel properties including North Island, Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Hilton Seychelles, Constance Hotels and Resorts, Eden Bleu, Mango House Seychelles and L’Escale Resort Marina and Spa, completed the Seychelles delegation.

Kicking off the online event with an opening note was STB representative, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, stating, “We always look forward to welcoming guests from the GCC to the beautiful islands. We totally understand that 2020 has not been a pleasant year for all of us, but we are positive that things will get better very soon. And we are sure that everyone will agree that if we put all our hands together, we can make it happen.”

Participants were then welcomed by Mrs. Sherin Francis, with a speech. “As we all know, 2020 has been a hard year for all of us, especially, us who work in the tourism industry. 2021 does not look any easier. But however, we do have some optimism. The news of the vaccine is actually a source of a lot of optimism across the world, and we are hopeful that with this positive development, we will start seeing the travel industry to make a comeback,” she highlighted.

Mrs. Francis also mentioned the destination’s optimism and measures established to protect both travelers and locals. She mentioned that the island paradise is welcoming vaccinated guests to their shores without the need for quarantine as well as non-vaccinated visitors who will have to adhere to additional measures.

Following the warm welcome from the STB Team, buyers and exhibitors proceeded to conduct one on one meetings where they updated one another with the conditions of the market, and current safety protocols implemented by local stakeholders in Seychelles.

Additionally, GCC trade partners were familiarized with the islands through product video presentations, giving them a deeper insight into what Seychelles has to offer, from accommodations to activities, something that will be especially useful as Seychelles starts to welcome more guests during the year.

As the destination’s COVID-19 immunization program is underway, STB and its team continue to take innovative approaches and find various methods to keep on fostering and nurturing ties with trade partners and consumers across the GCC.

