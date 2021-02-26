FAA: Experienced air traffic controllers wanted
The FAA is accepting applications nationwide from people with experience in controlling air traffic, such as former civilian and military controllers. The application period is Feb. 26 – Mar. 2, 2021.
The announcement is open to candidates who have maintained at least 52 consecutive weeks of air traffic control experience involving the full-time active separation of air traffic. The candidate must have an air traffic control certification or facility rating within five years of application while serving at any of the following:
- An FAA air traffic control facility.
- A civilian or military air traffic control facility of the Department of Defense.
- A tower operating under contract with the FAA under Section 4712.
Following are other qualifications required:
- United States citizenship.
- No older than 35 years of age on or before the closing date of the vacancy.
- Depending on the nature of an applicant’s previous air traffic controller experience, other qualifications may be required for employment.
Applicants must be willing to work at any FAA air traffic facility, and may be required to attend specialized training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City.
The FAA does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.