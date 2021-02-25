Statue Cruises to provide ferry service to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island

Under new 3-year temporary concession contract, Statue Cruises will continue to provide ferry service operations for guests to the iconic New York City attractions

The National Park Service, (NPS), announced today that Statue Cruises, LLC will continue to provide ferry and related services to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island. Under a new 3-year temporary concession contract, Statue Cruises will run ferry service operations for locals and tourists alike visiting the iconic New York City institutions.



“We are thrilled to have been chosen by the National Park Service to continue as concessioner of ferry operations to The Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group. “Since we were selected as the official concessioner in 2008, it’s been our mission to provide unparalleled visitor services and create an amazing experience for local, national and international guests.”

Statue Cruises, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, has operated the ferry service for the NPS since 2008. As the authorized ferry concessioner, Statue Cruises provides transportation to Liberty and Ellis Islands from The Battery in New York and Liberty State Park in New Jersey. Under a separate 15-year NPS contract, Hornblower subsidiary, Alcatraz Cruises, currently provides ferry and related services at Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California.

Hornblower Group is a of water-based experiences provider with headquarters in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and London. The group’s expansive portfolio reflects almost a century of sector expertise and innovation, which over time has continually redefined the marine hospitality industry, establishing a portfolio of distinctive award-winning brands across multiple categories including Hornblower Cruises & Events (Dining & Sightseeing), American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruises Lines (Overnight) and NYC Ferry, HMS Ferries and Seaward Marine Services (Transportation). Hornblower also operates the authorized ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island Memorial Museum on behalf of the National Park Service as well as Hornblower Niagara Cruises on behalf of the Niagara Parks Commission.