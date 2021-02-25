American Airlines and JetBlue announce new Saint Lucia flights from Dallas, Newark and New York JFK

American Airlines and JetBlue Investment from key travel hubs Illustrates confidence in COVID-19 recovery

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority celebrates the announcement of several new American Airlines and JetBlue nonstop flights to Hewanorra International Airport

American Airlines will introduce a new weekly nonstop flight from Dallas, Texas, starting June 5, 2021

JetBlue has announced a new flight from Newark, New Jersey (EWR) beginning July 1, 2021

Nearly one year after the Covid-19 pandemic began, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) celebrates the announcement of several new American Airlines and JetBlue nonstop flights to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) from key U.S. travel hubs, starting this summer.



“The summer of 2021 will be an important moment for tourism, as consumers return to safe travel experiences and our island continues to coexist with COVID,” said Tourism Minister, Honorable Dominic Fedee. “The confidence that American Airlines and JetBlue have shown by adding new flights to Saint Lucia from Dallas, New York and New Jersey underscores that demand for travel is growing and we are eager to provide much-needed respite for families, couples and all travelers seeking a vacation break.”

“Visitors to Saint Lucia this summer will experience a warm welcome from our local Saint Lucians who are ready with a refreshed tourism product, COVID-safe stays at our hotels and villas, and the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultural activities and the exploration of our pristine natural environment,” Minister Fedee continued.

American Airlines Announces Inaugural Flight from Dallas to UVF

American Airlines has announced that it will introduce a new weekly non-stop flight from Dallas, Texas, starting June 5, 2021.The inaugural American Airlines A321 service will depart Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 8:40 am Central Standard Time (CST), arriving to UVF at 3:40 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT). The return service will depart from UVF on Saturdays at 2:30 pm ECT and arrive at DFW at 7:22 pm CST. The flight will continue through August 14, 2021 and return for the winter 2021/2022 season.

Demand from vacationers in the Texas area has proven to be strong in the past few years, as Saint Lucia has been welcoming visitors from the Dallas market and its feeder cities via connecting flights. The investment American Airlines has made in this new nonstop DFW flight will provide a seamless travel experience for visitors from this region and beyond.

JetBlue and American Launch New Flights from New York / New Jersey Market

The New York tri-state area is a top tourism market for Saint Lucia, with visitors from the northeast ranking as number one for U.S. arrivals. Two airlines have added new flights from this important area:

American Airlines recently announced the launch of new nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. The AA flight will commence on June 5, 2021, departing at 8:05 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) and arriving to UVF at 12:20 pm ECT. The return flight will depart UVF at 1:20 pm ECT and arrive at JFK at 5:43 pm ECT.

Also in the New York Tri-State area, JetBlue has announced a new flight from Newark, New Jersey (EWR) beginning July 1, 2021, making it convenient for New Jersey residents to fly direct to Saint Lucia. The flight departs three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8:40 am EST and arrives to UVF at 1:27 pm ECT. The return flight will depart UVF at 2:55 pm ECT and arrive at EWR at 7:47 pm EST. Mint service offered on select Saturdays. This adds to JetBlue’s existing nonstop from New York JFK airport.

Consumers Enjoy Flights Options from Many U.S. Cities

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is committed to ongoing efforts to provide increased airlift for Americans traveling to Saint Lucia. Presently from the U.S., American Airlines provides a daily nonstop from Miami (MIA), and weekly service from Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL). Delta Airlines operates from Atlanta (ATL) with a daily direct service. JetBlue provides flights three times a week from New York (JFK) and resumes daily flights this April. JetBlue also has weekly flights from Boston (BOS).

Since the first international flights returned to Saint Lucia in July 2020, the country has implemented consistent responsible Covid-19 protocols, providing increased safety for both visitors and local citizens. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, along with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism, continue to work in concert to provide swift responses to global Covid-19 developments.