Malta: A Mediterranean Destination Filled with Authenticity and Curated Exclusive Experiences

Malta, an archipelago located in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, has been acclaimed for its luxurious accommodations, warm climate, and 7,000 years of history. A visit to Malta is to immerse oneself in centuries of history while enjoying the very best of modern life and curated experiences to meet each traveler’s personal desires.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Luxury and Private Accommodations

Malta has been acclaimed for its luxurious accommodations, including luxury hotels, historic boutique hotels, Palazzos, private villas, and historic farmhouses. Stay in a restored 16th or 17th-century palazzo, delight in luxury accommodation built into fortifications of an ancient city, with views across the Grand Harbour, or seek out the character of the many beautiful boutique hotels dotted throughout Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage capital, as well as throughout Malta and its sister island of Gozo.

Curated Private Experiences

Taste of History

Heritage Malta has introduced a gastronomic twist to its historic sites. Taste of History is an opportunity for guests to indulge in traditional Maltese food with recipes from history. The menus are carefully curated by a team of professional Maltese chefs, coming together for a private dining experience where the chefs recreate culinary delights in the actual venues where Inquisitors, Corsairs, Knights, and Libertines once dined.

Gastronomy: Michelin Star Restaurants to Private Chef Services

The Malta Michelin Guide highlights the outstanding restaurants, breadth of cuisine styles, and culinary skills found in Malta, Gozo, and Comino. The winners of the first stars to be awarded in Malta are:

• De Mondion – Chef Kevin Bonello

• Noni – Chef Jonathan Brincat

• Under Grain – Chef Victor Borg

In addition to the Michelin starred restaurants, Malta of course also offers travelers a diverse culinary experience, from the traditional plate of eclectic Mediterranean food curated by a relationship between the Maltese and the countless civilizations that occupied the island, to the never-ending vineyards delivering the finest wine. One can also enjoy gourmet meals cooked by a private local chef at your luxury villa or historic farmhouse in Gozo. Menus are changed frequently according to season, availability, or the chef’s impulse.

Experience Wine Exclusivity

Malta’s vineyards invite their elite visitors to enjoy exclusive access to their tasting rooms. Guests can step onto one of their terraces and enjoy a glass of wine overlooking the vineyards and striking scenery of the Maltese countryside, with the Mediterranean coast or the medieval city of Mdina shimmering in the distance. Now winning accolades in international competitions, Maltese vineyards are renowned in particular for their high-quality boutique wines. Connoisseurs will especially appreciate the indigenous Maltese grapes – the girgentina and the gellewza.

Private After Hour Tours of Historic Sites

Many historic sites can be booked for after-hour private tours. St. John’s Co-Cathedral Tours is one example. Completed in 1577, The St. John’s Co-Cathedral was designed by Girolamo Cassar, a praised Maltese architect also responsible for building the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Hal Salflieni Hypogeum

The Hypogeum in Malta, a UNESCO world heritage site, is one of the island’s oldest burial grounds dating back to 4000 BC. Made up of interconnecting rock-cut chambers, an oracle chamber, and the “Holy of Holies”, representing the same architectural features of megalithic temples.

The Ġgantija Temples

Considered one of the oldest free-standing monuments in the world, the Ġgantija Temples pre-date both the Stonehenge and the Pyramids. Located just above the water, on the southern coast of Malta, the Megalithic Temples represent the phenomenal cultural, artistic, and technological developments of life in 3600 BC.

Manuel Theatre (Teatru Manoel)

The Manuel Theatre, built in 1732 by Grandmaster Antonio Manoel de Vilhena, is rightly considered a crown jewel in Malta’s beautiful capital of Valletta. As one of the oldest theatres in the world, the Manuel holds the title of Malta’s National Theatre as it showcases the beauty and history of true Maltese artistry and craftsmanship.

Historic Palazzos

Owners of grand Maltese residences have opened their doors to allow visitors exclusive, behind-the-scenes access. There are opportunities for visitors to gain privileged access to historic palazzos as well as to learn the history of Malta’s most prominent noble families.

Casa Bernard

Guided tours of this 16th Century Palazzo showcase the private family home of a noble Maltese family, combining beautiful architectural features with a rich historical evolution and placing importance on the history and meaning of the furniture, paintings, and objets d’art throughout the property.

Casa Rocca Piccola

Located close to the Grand Master’s Palace on Valletta’s main street, Casa Rocca Piccola offers a very leisurely Guided Private Tour usually by Marquis and Marchioness de Piro during which you can opt to have Prosecco or Champagne as well as a few local Maltese delicacies.

Palazzo Parisio Palace Gardens

Premier heritage attraction of Malta, the Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar ranks among the finest, privately-owned gardens open to the public as it showcases a mixture of Italian symmetry as well as Mediterranean colors and perfumes.

Palazzo Falson

As they pass through the different rooms, listening to a narrated audio guide, visitors are welcomed to enjoy the Medieval architecture of Palazzo Falson with some buildings dating back to the 13th century.

Authentic Gozo, One of Malta’s Sister Islands

Travelers are able to enjoy the island of Gozo while staying in one of their historic luxury farmhouses. The advantage of staying on this island is that it’s small compared to its sister island of Malta, with beautiful beaches, historic sites, a great variety of local restaurants, and nothing is more than a short drive away. Not your usual farmhouse, there are a wide range of options with modern amenities, most with private pools and stunning views. They are ideal getaways for couples or families seeking privacy. For more information, visit here.

Sailing Private Maltese Yacht Charters

The secluded bays, warm waters and uninhabited islands of Malta are a perfect combination for a private day on a beautiful Maltese charter. Private boat charters are an opportunity for the luxury traveller to explore the caves and rock formations of Gozo Island, sail South of Malta to Marsakala Bay, take a dip in St. Peter’s Pool, or even explore the Blue Grotto before sunset. Packages also include private land tours, where guests can visit the capital city of Valletta, St. John’s Cathedral, Barrakka Gardens, and Vittoriosa City – former quarters of the Knights of Malta.

At a time when luxury travelers are looking for more private experiences in a safe environment, Malta is especially attractive because it is less crowded than mainland Europe, English speaking, and most of all, has remained amongst the safest countries to visit in a post-COVID scenario. The country has been awaiting the return of its international travelers and making preparations to better ensure that each stay is pleasant, rewarding, and safe. For more information regarding Malta’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.

For more information, visit https://www.visitmalta.com/en/home, @visitmalta on Twitter, @VisitMalta on Facebook, and @visitmalta on Instagram.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious, and military architecture from the ancient, medieval, and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

More news about Malta

#rebuildingtravel